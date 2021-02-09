Connect with us

La-great eyes the cash

La Great

While many of his peers feel Covid-19 has ruined their careers, La-Great has refused to let the pandemic derail his plans.

The relentless Dukwi native has spent much of the last year in the studio, releasing numerous singles and steadily building his profile.

The Kwaito artist is now looking to cash in on his hard work, as he explains in his latest song, ‘Sfuni Mali’ (I want money).

Featuring Oatsdona, the track switches between Tswana and Ndebele, a language La-Great says he is more comfortable expressing himself in.

Although he is only 26, the singer will celebrate a decade in the industry next year, having started music back in 2012 during his Mmadinare Senior Secondary School days.

RATING: A solid 7/10

