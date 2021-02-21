Lesaso calls for BUAN, CEDA, LEA collaboration

Member of Parliament (MP) for Shoshong, Aubrey Lesaso, has implored Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN), the Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA), and Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) to come up with a framework to work together to improve the agricultural sector.

Lesaso said the import bill on agricultural products stands at P7.7billion per annum, noting that it is too high for a country with so many cattle.

One of the stunning figures, Lesaso said, is that of dog and cat foods which stands at P328 million per annum whilst the country could be saving P283 million annually if it produced enough milk for itself.

“Does this mean that there is no Motswana who can produce pet food in the country? We have to do something to reduce this bill and sustain ourselves. The minister must do something to enable Batswana to produce these simple things,” he said.

He welcomed the digitalization of the education sector but implored the Ministry of Education to consider introduction to computers at early stages of Standard One to Standard Five, saying they learn quickly.

However, the legislator expressed concern at the state of Shoshong Senior Seconday School saying it needs approximately P30million to maintain and return it to its original state.

He added that children from Tobela settlement walk 15 kilometres to school and appealed to the minister to build classrooms for standard One to Three in the settlement.

Even more disturbing is a clinic that was build a few years back but has not been opened to the public but no explanation has been given.

He wondered how Mahalapye and Serowe ended up with two hospitals each when Shoshong has none, yet the two villages, including Palapye originated from Shoshong.

MP for Gantsi, Motsamai Motsamai appealed to the ministry of Health and Wellness to avail a Nethrology Clinic in Kang which will cater for Gantsi.

He said people travel long distances for Dialysis procedure every week which is expensive.

He said a lot of people in Gantsi are suffering from kidney diseases because of the salty water they are forced to drink.