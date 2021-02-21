Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

News

Lesaso calls for BUAN, CEDA, LEA collaboration

Tobela kids walk 15 kilometers to attend classes

Published

CONCERNED: Lesaso

Member of Parliament (MP) for Shoshong, Aubrey Lesaso, has implored Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN), the Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA), and Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) to come up with a framework to work together to improve the agricultural sector.

Lesaso said the import bill on agricultural products stands at P7.7billion per annum, noting that it is too high for a country with so many cattle.

One of the stunning figures, Lesaso said, is that of dog and cat foods which stands at P328 million per annum whilst the country could be saving P283 million annually if it produced enough milk for itself.

“Does this mean that there is no Motswana who can produce pet food in the country? We have to do something to reduce this bill and sustain ourselves. The minister must do something to enable Batswana to produce these simple things,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He welcomed the digitalization of the education sector but implored the Ministry of Education to consider introduction to computers at early stages of Standard One to Standard Five, saying they learn quickly.

However, the legislator expressed concern at the state of Shoshong Senior Seconday School saying it needs approximately P30million to maintain and return it to its original state.

He added that children from Tobela settlement walk 15 kilometres to school and appealed to the minister to build classrooms for standard One to Three in the settlement.

Even more disturbing is a clinic that was build a few years back but has not been opened to the public but no explanation has been given.

He wondered how Mahalapye and Serowe ended up with two hospitals each when Shoshong has none, yet the two villages, including Palapye originated from Shoshong.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

MP for Gantsi, Motsamai Motsamai appealed to the ministry of Health and Wellness to avail a Nethrology Clinic in Kang which will cater for Gantsi.

He said people travel long distances for Dialysis procedure every week which is expensive.

He said a lot of people in Gantsi are suffering from kidney diseases because of the salty water they are forced to drink.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Khama should not expect any special coverage- Morwaeng

Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Kabo Morwaeng has dismissed reports that former President Ian Khama was no longer covered by state...

3 days ago

News

Heavy floods destroy homes at Jao Flats

Several families have been rescued and evacuated from their collapsing mud huts in Jao flats this week following weeks of flash floods in the...

2 days ago

News

My case is a witch-hunt

Former Permanent Secretary to the President, Carter Morupisi, has accused the government of ill-treating him and launching a campaign against him through a criminal...

2 days ago

News

Elephant mortality a cause for concern

A team of doctors flew into the Okavango delta this week in a search mission for elephant carcasses. This follows the discovery of eleven...

2 days ago

News

Over P430 million spent on Covid-19 food relief programme

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has spent P431 million in the provision of food and hygiene items through the Covid-19 relief...

2 days ago

Sports

Galaxy optimistic ahead of Pirates clash

After losing 3-0 to Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup last Sunday, Jwaneng Galaxy Coach- Oris Radipotsane believes his...

17 hours ago

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.