Local Man United fans get stamp of approval

Manchester United Supporters Club-Botswana, formed a little under four years ago, has started off the year on an exciting note after receiving recognition from the parent club in the United Kingdom.

According to the Club’s Chairperson, Geoffrey Mothooagae, being an officially registered Manchester United Supporters Club means they can now stand up and be counted, and show the rest of the world what the “Red Devils” in Botswana are made of.

“We are now a registered partner of Manchester United Sporting Club,” he said.

In an interview with Voice Sport on Thursday afternoon, Mothooagae said the journey to attain official recognition was not an easy one as they had to meet certain requirements as set out by the parent club.

“For starters, we couldn’t even register here with the Registrar of Societies. They couldn’t allow us to use the name Manchester United unless we had authority from the parent club. We ended up registering as Man United Supporters Club,” revealed Mothooagae.

“Well, that is about to change because we now have authority from Old Trafford. We expect to receive the official certificate signed by all first-team players in March,” said an excited Mothooage.

“This gives us a lot of pride as supporters because we understand a lot of people tried before but were unsuccessful,” he said.

The Chairperson said now the Executive Committee has the leverage to fully canvass for members across all the four corners of the country.

“We’re a pretty organised club with card-carrying members. We now have an opportunity to reach out to more members and even source sponsorships for some of our activities,” he said.

Prior to getting a nod from Old Trafford, the club has been engaged in a number of charitable initiatives working with the likes of Tsholofelo Park, Childline Botswana, and Kagisano Women’s Shelter.

“Being recognised officially has brought a lot of excitement among Manchester United fans in Botswana, and the EXCO is meeting this Tuesday, and one item on the agenda is on setting up branches across the country,” said Mothooagae.

He further said registration of new members continues with a P100 registration fee and P50 monthly subscription.

“Interested supporters can make contact through our Facebook page Manchester United Supporters Club-Botswana,” he said.