Louis Sibanda’s interesting observation

Shaya has noted a distinct change in tone from commentator, Louis Sibanda over the past few months.

Of particular interest was his fiery comments on corruption in the workplace.

Sibanda – a one-time high flyer in the BDP Youth League until Ian Khama brutally clipped his wings – was particularly vocal in his disdain for how women are sexually exploited in their bid to progress professionally.

Considering the ex SPEDU man’s checkered history, Shaya is very impressed with this new passion.

If you have anything else you want to get off your chest, feel free to holler.