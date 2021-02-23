Connect with us

Love affair on track

Love affair on track
A love affair that sprouted during a Botswana Athletics U/20 trip to Mozambique over ten years ago has led two local athletes down the aisle.

400m runner Oarabile Babolai and long-jumper’s Matlhogonolo Mokenane met and fell in love on national team duty at the Zone 6 Championships in 2010.

Their relationship has now moved to another zone after the lovebirds finally tied the knot over the weekend in Mosetse.

The second leg of celebrations is set for this Saturday in Maun.

Congratulations champs, for a man, shall leave his mother and father and be united with his wife and they shall become one.

What a lovely love story this one is!

