Love them reggae style

With Feb 14 fast approaching and Valentines fever beginning to hit, the latest pretender to the Dancehall throne, King Zee is set to release a single dedicated to lovers.

According to the 40-year-old Reggae artist, ‘Love Them’ encourages couples to show each other unconditional love to help bring an end to the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) scourge that has plagued the land for so long.

Recorded at Genius Records, the track features Faya Wood, Baba Balck and Gen–Hood.

Easy to listen to, with a catchy beat and clever lyrics, ‘Love Them’ certainly gets GITG’s groovy seal of approval.

RATING: An eye-catching 8/10