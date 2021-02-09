Connect with us

Published

Love them reggae style
King Zee

With Feb 14 fast approaching and Valentines fever beginning to hit, the latest pretender to the Dancehall throne, King Zee is set to release a single dedicated to lovers.

According to the 40-year-old Reggae artist, ‘Love Them’ encourages couples to show each other unconditional love to help bring an end to the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) scourge that has plagued the land for so long.

Recorded at Genius Records, the track features Faya Wood, Baba Balck and Gen–Hood.

Easy to listen to, with a catchy beat and clever lyrics, ‘Love Them’ certainly gets GITG’s groovy seal of approval.

RATING: An eye-catching 8/10

