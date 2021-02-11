Magistrate further relaxes ATI’s bail conditions

Extension 2 Magistrate, Ntombizodwa Ncube, this week further relaxed bail conditions for controversial rapper, Atasaone Molemogi also known as ATI.

ATI appeared in court on Wednesday morning facing charges of possession of illicit substances suspected to be methadone, common nuisance, and failure to wear a mask.

He was slapped with the charges late last year after he allegedly attempted to disrupt live parliament proceedings, half-naked.

Police officers then swiftly moved to arrest ATI and dragged him to court at midnight.

ATI then spent the night in a police cell and was released on conditional bail the following morning.

One of his bail conditions which was relaxed this week was that he should not be a suspect in any similar offence.

When the case resumed on Wednesday morning, the state told court that progress made was that they were able to obtain blood samples for testing from the accused and that they have since submitted his docket to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for possible prosecution.

In defense, however, through his lawyer Olihile Manchwe , the defence successfully argued that the state having taken a longer period to complete investigations prejudiced ATI.

Manchwe told the court that ATI being a social activist is hamstrung by the bail condition to express himself how he wants.

The court agreed and granted ATI his freedom of speech and activism as the case continues on April 27th.

@sharonmathala

sharonm@thevoicebw.com