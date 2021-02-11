Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Magistrate further relaxes ATI’s bail conditions

Published

ON BAIL: ATI

Extension 2 Magistrate, Ntombizodwa Ncube, this week further relaxed bail conditions for controversial rapper, Atasaone Molemogi also known as ATI.

ATI appeared in court on Wednesday morning facing charges of possession of illicit substances suspected to be methadone, common nuisance, and failure to wear a mask.

He was slapped with the charges late last year after he allegedly attempted to disrupt live parliament proceedings, half-naked.

Police officers then swiftly moved to arrest ATI and dragged him to court at midnight.

ATI then spent the night in a police cell and was released on conditional bail the following morning.

One of his bail conditions which was relaxed this week was that he should not be a suspect in any similar offence.

When the case resumed on Wednesday morning, the state told court that progress made was that they were able to obtain blood samples for testing from the accused and that they have since submitted his docket to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for possible prosecution.

In defense, however, through his lawyer Olihile Manchwe , the defence successfully argued that the state having taken a longer period to complete investigations prejudiced ATI.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Manchwe told the court that ATI being a social activist is hamstrung by the bail condition to express himself how he wants.

The court agreed and granted ATI his freedom of speech and activism as the case continues on April 27th.

@sharonmathala
sharonm@thevoicebw.com

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Chief ordered to stay away from wife

Magistrate Kaveri Kapeko has ordered Dutlwe Chief, Motshegetsi Puleng, to keep a distance of 100 meters away from his wife and not even call...

6 days ago
Yarona FM sues Robin Chivadze for P5 million Yarona FM sues Robin Chivadze for P5 million

Entertainment

Yarona FM sues Robin Chivadze for P5 million

The sour relationship between Yarona FM and its former morning show host, Robin Chivadze has hit a new low with the radio station dragging...

2 days ago

News

Woman narrowly escapes jail for concealing birth

A woman convicted of concealing birth has been given a suspended sentence after the court considered that she was taking care of her four...

4 days ago

News

Covid-19 on the rise in the North-West District

In the last week of January only, Maun region has registered a total of 69 new COVID-19 cases. The whole of January alone a...

7 days ago
Fake deal, real tears Fake deal, real tears

News

Fake deal, real tears

The couple found guilty in the marriage-wrecking scam The salty tears of a broken heart as a complainant wept freely during trial are now...

2 days ago

News

Double murder suspect demands update on investigations

Double murder accused, Moabi Molapisi, is demanding that the Investigating Officer in his murder case take a stand to update court on his progress...

3 days ago

News

We need experienced magistrates- LSB

LSB calls for more transparency in appointment of judges

5 days ago
Buffalo soldier Buffalo soldier

News

Buffalo soldier

Brave farmer guns down killer beast In the early hours of Monday 25th January, Maun residents woke to the news that a buffalo had...

2 days ago
Advertisement