Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Malaria outbreak hits North-West District

Published

CONCERNED: Ebutswe

The Northwest District, one of the areas hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, is currently going through another public health emergency as Malaria cases have been recorded in the region.

The acting head of Ngami District Health Management Team (DHMT), Sandra Maripe-Ebutswe revealed that as of last week, 113 Malaria cases had been recorded in Okavango while Ngami registered a total of 45 cases.

“As much as we have COVID-19 there are other conditions that are of public importance which may take our lives. Northwest is one of the regions which is a malaria endemic and prevention measures are key in protecting ourselves from Malaria,” highlighted Ebutswe.

According to Ebutswe the indoor residual spraying was completed in December with a 72% coverage.

As part of addressing the situation, Ebutswe revealed that they have since started a Malaria campaign that has since reached a total of 6488 people.

The malaria awareness messages, she said, are passed through community mobilization.

Ebutswe however highlighted that they are faced with a challenge of shortage of resources. “We are short staffed; the same people who are on the front lines fighting COVID-19 are the ones who are also engaged in the Malaria outbreak.”

She added that, both malaria and COVID-19 require contact tracing and noted that they do not have enough resources including transport to arrest both situations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ebutswe has urged the public to clean their yards and avoid stagnant water in their surroundings.

She also encouraged those who have been given mosquito nets to use them properly and to always wear long sleeved clothing to reduce mosquito bites.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Fake deal, real tears Fake deal, real tears

News

Fake deal, real tears

The couple found guilty in the marriage-wrecking scam The salty tears of a broken heart as a complainant wept freely during trial are now...

7 days ago
Yarona FM sues Robin Chivadze for P5 million Yarona FM sues Robin Chivadze for P5 million

Entertainment

Yarona FM sues Robin Chivadze for P5 million

The sour relationship between Yarona FM and its former morning show host, Robin Chivadze has hit a new low with the radio station dragging...

7 days ago

News

Accident survivor blames driver for Matsha tragedy

One of the survivors in the infamous Matsha tragedy that occurred five years back, 25-year-old Akanyang Ramaudu, from Salajwe village this week told the...

5 days ago

News

Magistrate further relaxes ATI’s bail conditions

Extension 2 Magistrate, Ntombizodwa Ncube, this week further relaxed bail conditions for controversial rapper, Atasaone Molemogi also known as ATI. ATI appeared in court...

5 days ago

News

Truck driver arrested for transporting alcohol

Serule Police this week arrested a truck driver at Sese road block during their stop and search operation for transporting bottles of whiskey and...

4 days ago
The next generation The next generation

News

The next generation

Upcoming politicians have their say 2021 marks a year where most political parties are headed for their elective congresses. With less and less female...

7 days ago
Fuel smuggling on the rise Fuel smuggling on the rise

News

Fuel smuggling on the rise

With the lack of movement along the normally lively Matsiloje border, fuel smugglers are becoming increasingly bolder as they go about their business. Knowing...

7 days ago

News

Maun muti video is bogus- Police

Police dismiss recording claiming bewitchment, mass suicide, lightning strike and madness

4 days ago
Advertisement