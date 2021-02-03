Man gets two years for ripping out lover’s clitoris

A 45-year-old man who ripped out his lover’s clitoris after sex on suspicions that she was cheating on him has been sentenced to four years imprisonment with two years of the term wholly suspended.

The Takatokwane native, Lefatshe Xhii, was convicted and sentenced by Magistrate Kaveri Kapeko at a Gender Based Violence special court.

Xhii was facing a single count of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and he had earlier on pleaded not guilty to the charge but later changed his plea before the case went for trial.

When the facts were presented to him, he claimed he wanted to pinch his lover on her thigh but he unfortunately pulled the inner part of her private part.

“I have been informed that there are some injuries on her, it is because I found her being kissed by another man,” said Xhii in Shekgalagadi language.

The facts of the case indicated that on November 17th,2020 at night the police received a report of assault from 34-year-old Kango Makhaya that she was brutally assaulted by her long time lover at Kwasi lands where they stay together.

Xhii had admitted that the act was unlawful and that he acted out of jealousy due to suspicions that his lover was in love with another man.

Speaking to The Voice during his arraignment the accused man said on the fateful day he had earlier caught his girlfriend with the man holding her by her waist.

“Later when I asked for sex as I had two days without making love, while in the act, I noticed it was not as sweet as I knew it. That’s when I realised she was used by another man. That annoyed me and I grabbed her and pulled her,” said Xhii.

In his mitigation, the accused pleaded with the court to consider that he has seven kids and that when incarcerated there would be no one to care for them.

“My love rival cannot care for my children, he will treat them differently as they are not his. I also stay with my father and I’m supposed to be ploughing at the field. With the harvest I can afford to get food. I also run around for piece jobs to buy food to survive with my children,” explained Xhii, seemingly oblivious to the consequences of his offence.

The court however considered Xhii’s mitigation circumstances and handed him the 4-year lighter sentence, two of which were suspended.