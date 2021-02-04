Man held for murder of a psychiatric patient

Nata police are investigating a murder case in which 55-year-old Lemme Kethoilwe was found dead at Kachikau ward on Saturday.

A 30-year-old villager, Oamogetswe Tshepo was arrested and charged with Kethoilwe’s murder on the same day.

The victim had apparently lost excessive blood from head injuries.

The suspected murderer was on Monday arraigned at Nata Magistrate Court before he was remanded in custody pending investigations since it is a fresh matter.

He is expected to appear again on the 16th of February for progress update.

Nata Police Station Commander, Assistant Superintendent Phetogo Philimon confirmed the incident: “Our station received the report on Saturday at around 1630 hours and our officers rushed to the crime scene where they found the victim lying in a pool of blood.

“He was taken to Nata clinic where he was certified dead. The victim is said to be a psychiatric patient. We do not know what happened between the two and we are trying to find out,” said Philimon.

According to the Station Commander, it was the first murder case in his jurisdiction since the beginning of the year.