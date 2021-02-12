Maun muti video is bogus- Police

An audio clip currently circulating on social media alleging the bewitching, killing and sudden madness of six thieves in Maun has been dismissed as fake by the tourist town’s Police.

In the 1 minute 22 second recording, a female voice claims six men broke into a house in Maun recently, stealing electronics, including a refrigerator and stove.

She further states the house owner then sought supernatural revenge through traditional medicine.

According to the audio, this caused four of the crooks to hang themselves from a tree while a fifth was struck by lightning and died.

The sixth man is said to have gone completely mad and was reportedly seen running around Maun butt naked in the rain.

“These people have broken into somebody’s house and the house owner sought intervention from Gumare. Within a week tragedy struck: four hanged themselves from one tree, the other was killed by lightning,” she alleged.

However, Officer Commanding for Maun Policing District number 5, Peter Gochela said his officers had received no such report.

“We have not received reports of such cases. If they existed, they would have been reported to the police,” Gochela maintained.