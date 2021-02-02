New group set for big things

An exciting new entrant to the music industry, three-man Afro House band Heroshima have announced their arrival with an ear-catching, hip-shaking debut track, ‘Are yeng’.

The trio, Kopong homeboys: Kagiso Rabothako, Aron Kulube, and Kennedy Segome, are giving Batswana a sound more associated with artists south of the border.

The newbies seamlessly alternate between Setswana and Shona in the song, which is the first offering in an album scheduled for release before the end of the year.

Produced by DJ Flayer and Mivavo, ‘Are yeng’ was recorded at African Studios in Mmopane. It could prove the first big hit of 2021.

RATING: 7.5/10