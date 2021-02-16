No bail for suspected girlfriend stabber

A young man from Francistown’s Somerset East location has been charged with unlawful wounding after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend several times.

With the victim currently fighting for her life in Nyangabgwe Hospital, the charges against Oagilwe Loeto could be upgraded to murder should the worse happen.

The 23-year-old appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he was remanded in custody.

Cops suspect Loeto hit his lover, Chawada Mbaa in the head with a hammer before repeatedly stabbing her.

The gory GBV scene is said out have played out in Mathangwane village (Mpatane ward). Alerted by Mbaa’s screams for help, members of the public reportedly apprehended Loeto as he tried to flee the crime scene.

Requesting the suspect be denied bail, the Investigating Officer (IO), Detective Sergeant, Tabologo Keorapetse told court investigations were at a primary stage.

“Nothing much has been done on the matter. The complainant has been admitted at hospital with multiple wounds. She has three days in the hospital but cannot speak. We just believe in God to have mercy on her to recover.”

For his part, Loete denied trying to run, telling court he willing waited for police to arrest him.

“I locked the house and I told the complainant I will not run away because I see I have committed an offence. I plead for bail because I am renting and I have not paid rent,” explained the suspect, who does not have a lawyer and will be representing himself.

His cries for freedom were unsuccessful, however, with Magistrate Game Mooketsi ruling that for as long as Mbaa remains in hospital so to will Loete stay in prison.

“Her life comes first. Your underlying factors are irrelevant at this time. You will be remanded in custody and you will come to court on the 25th of February for status hearing.”