No funds for Hukuntsi mini-stadium- Rakgare

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare has told parliament that construction of a mini stadium in Hukuntsi will not happen due to financial constraints.

When responding to a question by Member of Parliament for Kgalagadi North, Talitha Monnakgotla, this week Rakgare said that it was impossible to construct one at the moment.

“The need for a mini sports complex in Hukuntsi is without doubt, however, due to financial constraints my Ministry is unable to indicate when such a facility will be built.”

He mentioned that should the financial situation improve, the Kgalagadi North Constituency will be among the areas to be considered for construction of a mini sports complex.

The Minister explained the criteria used to determine where sports facilities are to be built saying population played a key role.

He said that the intention was to build facilities in batches of ten (10) after the current ones are complete to cover the remaining areas. “The current facilities are being constructed in Bobonong, Goodhope, Kanye, Kasane, Mmadinare, Moshupa, Rakops, Tonota, Tsabong and Tutume.

Another facility is being constructed in Ghanzi in partnership with OlympAfrica.

There is therefore a facility being constructed in the Kgalagadi District (in Tsabong),” he added.

Monnakgotla had wanted to know when the Minister will consider constructing a mini sports complex in Hukuntsi.