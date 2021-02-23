Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

News

No funds for Hukuntsi mini-stadium- Rakgare

Published

UNCERTAIN: Rakgare

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare has told parliament that construction of a mini stadium in Hukuntsi will not happen due to financial constraints.

When responding to a question by Member of Parliament for Kgalagadi North, Talitha Monnakgotla, this week Rakgare said that it was impossible to construct one at the moment.

“The need for a mini sports complex in Hukuntsi is without doubt, however, due to financial constraints my Ministry is unable to indicate when such a facility will be built.”

He mentioned that should the financial situation improve, the Kgalagadi North Constituency will be among the areas to be considered for construction of a mini sports complex.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Minister explained the criteria used to determine where sports facilities are to be built saying population played a key role.

He said that the intention was to build facilities in batches of ten (10) after the current ones are complete to cover the remaining areas. “The current facilities are being constructed in Bobonong, Goodhope, Kanye, Kasane, Mmadinare, Moshupa, Rakops, Tonota, Tsabong and Tutume.

Another facility is being constructed in Ghanzi in partnership with OlympAfrica.

There is therefore a facility being constructed in the Kgalagadi District (in Tsabong),” he added.

Monnakgotla had wanted to know when the Minister will consider constructing a mini sports complex in Hukuntsi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Elephant mortality a cause for concern

A team of doctors flew into the Okavango delta this week in a search mission for elephant carcasses. This follows the discovery of eleven...

3 days ago

News

Rape victim withdraws charges against boyfriend

Victim was awaiting Covid-19 test results

22 hours ago

News

Lesaso calls for BUAN, CEDA, LEA collaboration

Tobela kids walk 15 kilometers to attend classes

2 days ago

Sports

Galaxy optimistic ahead of Pirates clash

After losing 3-0 to Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup last Sunday, Jwaneng Galaxy Coach- Oris Radipotsane believes his...

2 days ago

Sports

Local Man United fans get stamp of approval

Old Trafford recognises Botswana Supporters' Club

24 hours ago

Business

Botswana needs an inclusive economy- Gaolathe

Botswana is said to be in a state of do or die, with its economy on a sick bed and almost half of the...

1 day ago

Business

BOCONGO and IDM join forces for local governance

Botswana Council of Non-Governmental Organizations (BOCONGO) and Institute of Development Management (IDM) have entered into a partnership to develop a Centre of Local Governance....

3 hours ago

Sports

BTTA negotiates monthly vouchers for tennis players

Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Tiro Motswasele, says Mamlathan & Associates have agreed to give their top 16 ranked players...

9 mins ago

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.