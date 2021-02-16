Oats and Brown sow love

House University Studios is fast becoming one of the standout joints on the local music scene.

The latest melody to emerge from the DJ Oats-owned studio is Valentine’s cracker, ‘Love is in the Air’.

Featuring the sensational Amantle Brown, the song expertly blends Oats’ trademark beats with the ‘Wena’ wander’s a sweet sound.

Produced, arranged, and mixed by DJ Oats, the track includes Prince Mashinini on guitar strings, adding an extra dimension to an already catchy tune.

‘Love is in the Air’ and an instrumental version will be made available on online digital platforms before the end of the month.

“This is a single from my upcoming album, ‘New Age – House University Year 2’. We had long wanted to do this collaboration since six years ago,” the award-winning Oats told Big Weekend.

RATING: 8/10