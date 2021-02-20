Connect with us

Over P430 million spent on Covid-19 food relief programme

Published

RELIEF PACKAGE: Food hampers

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has spent P431 million in the provision of food and hygiene items through the Covid-19 relief programme.

This emerged in parliament on Thursday this week when Palapye Member of Parliament (MP), Onnetse Ramogapi asked the minister to state how much has been spent on this programme and what the initial budget was.

In response, the Local Government Minister, Eric Molale told parliament that the initial estimated budget for the food relief programme was P318 million, but the figure ended at P431 million.

According to the Minister, the government through the COVID-19 Food Relief Programme provided food and hygiene items to 429, 255 vulnerable households across the country which translated to a total of 1,229,280 persons assisted.

“As part of my Ministry’s mandate, Councils identify, assess and assist all persons in need of any assistance,” he said, adding that this function has always been in existence and continues to be executed even beyond the lockdown period to assist those who find themselves in adverse situations.

In executing the Covid-19 food relief programme, the minister said the government engaged 15, 000 citizen entrepreneurs such as general dealers, tuck shops, farmers, poverty eradication beneficiaries, community development projects, and cooperatives.

