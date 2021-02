Having left a mark with his single ‘Blesser Time’, Pedro Koraman has blessed his fans with new music.

The Kwasa Kwasa star’s latest track, ‘Lokolo Ya Ngombe’ includes a bonus song, ‘Abbie’.

Although the instrumentals are impressive and bear a strong resemblance to the hit tune ‘Sina Makosa’, the vocals and beat fall short, leaving listeners with a real sense of anti-climax as the song fails to build on its exciting start.