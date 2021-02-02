Prince Douglas’ royal release

Prince Douglas and The Worshipers have released a ten-track album titled ‘Nthome Morena’.

The Gospel LP opens up with a smooth Jazz track, ‘Hold on the Cross’, followed by similarly slow-paced jams in ‘Nthome Morena’ and ‘O Tshepigile’.

A number of producers contributed to the soothing album, including Jonathan Mokotedi, Sihle Ngwenya, and Zakayo Kwingize.

For worshippers and Gospel music lovers, ‘Nthome Morena’ is a must-have and could prove a much-needed ‘spirit-lifter’ during these trying times.

RATING: 7/10