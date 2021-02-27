Raba releases single in honour of Thusoski

Maun based house-kwasa artist, Kekgosi Maphakela, aka Raba wa nkuku, has released a single album in honour of late radio personality, Thuso Letlhoma, popularly known as Thusoski.

The single track, titled Mogaka, celebrates Letlhoma’s role in promoting local talent which he usually played on radio Botswana’s morning show, Masaasele.

Letlhoma passed on last year following a long illness.

“He played a very important role in promoting local music and talent on radio. In fact he was a man who was closer to the heart of many Batswana including me, so his passing was a great loss to the nation hence I released this single as a tribute and honour to his memory. May his soul rest in peace,” explained Raba.

Raba who made his way into the music industry back in 2005 with a six track album, 1966, says the current single is relatively new and is likely to make way into the market very slowly due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I believe I would start selling when entertainment centres re-open for business. The prolonged curfew and ban on alcohol sale have had a direct impact on us as artist because we survive on gigs. Further restrictions at social gatherings means we can no longer perform at weddings and other events, so it is rough out there,” adds Raba.

He was lucky enough to get the P7 500 subsidy from government, which he has used to start a small business.

“The money helped me a lot because I managed to get myself a tuck-shop and stocked it up. That is how I am surviving these days,” Raba further stated.

On average he maintains, he had been making about P12 000 a month. “It depends on the season really, sometimes you get P2000 for a gig, sometimes P500 or P700, it just depends really.”

Through Copyright Society of Botswana, Raba occasionally gets some bit of money in royalties but says it’s not enough to survive and thrive. “We are missing out big time and all we need is to keep praying for this COVID to pass so that we can get our lives back.”