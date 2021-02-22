Rape victim withdraws charges against boyfriend

A 39-year-old Kopong woman who was allegedly raped by her boyfriend last Monday while on quarantine has decided to withdraw the rape case.

It is alleged that the suspect had visited the victim who was on isolation at home in Kopong awaiting Covid-19 results after being in contact with her sister who had tested positive.

Allegations are that on the day of the incident, the suspect had asked her to accompany him to his house where he raped her.

After the suspect was arrested, the woman allegedly went to the police station to withdraw the case against her boyfriend.

According to a close relative who preferred not to be named in protection of the rape victim, when she told them she was raped they immediately reported the matter to the police.

The police are said to have then responded to the report and took the victim to the hospital for medical examination.

When reached for a comment, Mogoditshane Police Acting Station Commander, Assistant Superintendent Zachariah Tshenyego, confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect was arrested on Thursday, detained overnight and was released on Friday morning pending the blood sample results from the hospital.

“After we informed the complainant that we managed to arrest the suspect, she came to the police station literally crying and begging us to release him. She told us she no longer wanted to continue with the case and that she has forgiven her boyfriend. Unfortunately the investigations are at an advanced stage and we are going to register the case before court. She will take a stand in court and give the Magistrate her reasons for withdrawing the case,” said Tshenyego.

Assistant Superintendent Tshenyego said rape is a serious offence and that it is disheartening to see victims withdrawing cases after putting much efforts in investigations and wasting state resources.

He advised men not to force things when the woman says no to sex.