Rori Sang’ sings to heal souls

Urban motswako and R’n B upcoming artist, Rorisang Kelatile, 24, says she aims to make music that comforts and heals listeners.

Going by her stage name ‘Rori Sang’, the songstress burst into the local music circles back in 2017 even though her love for the craft dates back to 2008.

“I was introduced into the local music scene with a feature by Strictly House Bound Dj’s on a song titled ‘My Love’ which made it to the Top 5 in Dj Edu’s Destination on BBC 1Xtra and entered the international charts in France. My love for music however dates back to my high school years,” she said.

The Kanye-born Rori Sang says she draws inspiration from the likes of rapper Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu, Jhene Aiko, and Kuli Chana, and that her core genre is Urban Motswako and RNB but she also enjoys house music and other genres.

Quizzed about her latest offering, Rori Sang said: “Last time I released music was back in October 2020, an Extended Play (EP) dubbed ‘301’ and it consists of six tracks. Furthermore, the 301 name was inspired by the cartoons that I grew up watching, and almost all the songs are inspired by several cartoons I watched as well,” she said.

She further revealed that her maiden EP titled Fresh Out, Fresh Forward which was recorded by Bang Gae was a reckoning.

“My breakthrough debut EP was really important to me and it was released by a local record label, Bang Gae. It was an expression of reflection and acceptance following a traumatic break-up and the liberty of finally moving forward through songs which is perhaps my biggest target,” said Kelatile.

Meanwhile, Rori Sang says she is currently working on an album that she hopes to drop before the end of this year. “Fans should expect some high profile artists to feature on some of the tracks,” she promises.