Selebo’s Hosanna

It seems the majority of local Gospel singers lack the creative spark of their South African counterparts.

The rhythm on most of their songs is just too similar – honestly it’s hard to tell them apart!

This is certainly the case with Selebo’s latest single, ‘Hosana’, which is unlikely to set the industry alight as it sounds like thousands of other Gospel melodies.

Produced by M- Squared, ‘Hosana’ spreads the word of God in its slow beat.

Additionally, the CD graphic designer could have done better.

RATING: 4/10