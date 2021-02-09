Connect with us

News

Swept away

ENGINE FAILURE: The barely visible Bakkie

Wet weather leads to unexpected car trouble

When his car got stuck in the shallow, muddy waters of Tholodi River on Monday morning, 38-year-old Tebego was annoyed but not too concerned.

Braving the driving rain, he left his Isuzu Bakkie behind and went to seek help from nearby residents of Tonota.

However, when he returned hours later, Tebego got the shock of his life to find the river had risen dramatically, so much so that he could not get to his vehicle.

With curious bystanders recording the whole thing, the fast-flowing waters continued to rise, eventually submerging the car and slowly sweeping it away.

The soggy vehicle was only retrieved the next day once the choppy waters had subsided.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Tonota Station Commander Oteng Ngada revealed, “The owner of the vehicle was driving from his home village [Semotswane] to Tonota when his Isuzu Bakkie got stuck in the river as it was wet.

“He then left the car and went to the nearby homes to seek help. When he came back he shockingly found the river flooded and his vehicle moving in the river.”

According to Ngada, the car sustained extensive damage and was recovered roughly 40 meters from where it was initially stuck.

“People must exercise caution at all times during the rainy season and avoid shortcuts by crossing the rivers where they are bridges,” advised the police chief, adding that just last week his station recorded a case in which a Kalakamati fisherman drowned in Shashe River.

