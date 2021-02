Masunga born Afrobeat sensation Tarzolista has just released a brand new track dubbed ‘Lindiwe’.

The song was produced by Rawkbuoy who’s also created for Spiza Valentino and Double Up.

The 26-year-old’s single ‘I need to know’ earned him a YAMAS nomination in 2019.

In a brief interview with GIG, he said they are currently in the process of submitting the song to all radio stations.

Rating: 8/10