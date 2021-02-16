Teen Poet unleased

Having developed an early passion for writing, 19-year-old Shawn Ramoipone is officially a published author following the release of his first book, ‘Echoes of a Poet – Unleashed’.

The Ramotswa teen, a Broadcasting and Journalism student at Limkokwing, described the book as a myriad of stories that give a holistic narration about life told through art.

The hard-hitting collection includes poems such as A Glimpse of Botswana, The San, The Hypocrite, Transitions, The Slum of Zola, and Cyber Security amongst others.

Priced at P180, Ramoipane’s debut offering will be stocked at bookstores across the country.