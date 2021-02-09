Them looters

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has refused to back down in his unrelenting fight against corruption.

Having spent weeks on end at the Chikurubi Maximum Prison for various charges, which clearly emanate from him being a nuisance’ to the regime, one would think he would lie low. But no, being in jail seems to inspire him even more.

A few hours after being granted bail, he took social media by storm with his short but powerful song titled ‘Dem Loot’, in reference to the looting of the country’s money and resources by those at the top.

The catchy song, which speaks against corruption and looting, lays bare the effects of these ills to the poor and how some public institutions can no longer function as there are no funds to run them.

“There are no drugs in hospitals because of looting, people are suffering because of looting of public funds,” sings Chin’ono in his captivating lyrics and beat.

The hit tune has already been translated to other languages and sang in different genres by various people as the idea is to spread the message to as many people as possible.

“We must sing them away,” says the scribe, who has vowed to fight corruption in the country for as long as he lives.

Reports of corruption and looting are rife in Zimbabwe and in most cases high profile people are implicated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Last year, one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons was fingered in a multi-million dollar scandal involving the procurement of Covid-19 material.

A few years back, the late former President, Robert Mugabe revealed his government could not account for almost US$15 billion (P150 billion!) which had been generated from diamond sales, a clear sign of the deep looting culture engrained in the country.

Many believe that Zimbabwe could be in a better space and counted among African countries with sound economies if resources were properly managed and not pillaged by those bent on lining their pockets.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 continues to claim the lives of prominent figures, with two former Members of Parliament succumbing to the virus in the last couple of days.

One of the deceased left behind 12 wives and more than 60 children!

And as usual, Zimbos being Zimbos found humour in this, wondering how his very large family would gather for his funeral, seeing as not more than 30 people are allowed to attend a funeral!