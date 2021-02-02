Tributes pour in for Gospel Queen Tebby

Star succumbs to Covid-19

As Covid-19 deaths continue to exponentially spike, marking the first celebrity death was Veteran gospel star Tebogo Setlhomo popularly known as Tebby gospel queen to her legion of fans.

Tebby succumbed to Covid-19 last week Friday. The 42- year-old songbird was laid to rest last Sunday.

Confirming her passing to media was the singer’s sister, Malebogo Metsing who shared that “Tebby was fine up until Thursday evening when she asked to be taken to the hospital because she was having respiratory problems. She was taken straight into the ICU upon arrival, but without luck, the machines couldn’t revive her.”

We caught with some of those who have been instrumental in the star’s career for tribute messages.

Tebby was a great person.

She was also a very talented hardworking singer and not just that but also a gifted music minister, somebody who preached the word of God through music in a special way.

It was such a great honour to have worked with her producing her first album years ago.

She was so selfless and was an inspiration as she mentored and mothered a number of upcoming artists in the gospel genre. The industry together with the Setlhomo family has lost an icon, but we rest upon the Lord for total comfort, ke Ene a itseng tsotlhe.” May her kind soul rest in eternal peace.

The Botswana Gospel Music Fraternity has started the year on a rather sad note to have lost one of our legends Ms. Tebogo Setlhomo.

Earth has been robbed of a star and a singing bird, but the heavens have indeed gained an angel.

The nation and churches will remember her for inspiring praise and worship teams as her songs often became church anthems.

We ought to celebrate the colorful life the Queen of Gospel led! She was a multifaceted woman, a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend, a leader, and a mentor to many.

She certainly left positive and visible footprints in every life she met and engaged with.

To fellow gospel musicians/ artists, let us remember that “To Live is Christ, to Die is Gain.” ( Phillipians 1 verse 21) May we all be comforted and encouraged during this difficult time.

Moreover, let us protect ourselves and our families by adhering to Covid-19 preventative measures.

This too shall pass.

To the Setlhomo family and friends, once again receive our heartfelt condolences and solicitude.

You are in our hearts and prayers.

Bafana Phempheretlhe Pheto.

I knew her as far back as 1994.

We used to attend the same church.

She was a senior Sunday school teacher then and she loved to sing.

When I released my first album in 1997 she used to tell me she too wishes to join the professional music scene.

I have performed alongside her a couple of times and until this day she still liked to sing.

Music was her life.

The last time I saw her she came asking for speakers to use at her church.

I will always remember her as a true hustler and fighter who fought her way to the top. MSRP.

Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) President Phemelo Lesokwane

Tebby was a hardworking musician whose passion and zeal towards her craft won her the 2006 BOMU best female Gospel artist award.

Tebby released her first album, “Maleo ame” in 2005 and in 2007 released her second album khubama through CD and DVD, earning her the name ‘Queen of Gospel’ in recognition of her dual release.

Tebbie will be long remembered for amongst others making the 2009 general election campaign memorable with her ‘re ikana ka yone’ BDP campaign song.

I pray that her family and friends will be comforted by the fact that she had left lasting tracks on all our lives.

In her, we have lost a true star. Let us pay homage to Tebbie and all the departed loved ones by prioritizing safety.

May her soul and the souls of all those we’ve lost, rest in peace.

I knew Tebby from the time she broke into the Gospel Music Industry.

We also bonded during my activism on Piracy, and we spoke at length about what should be done to fight piracy.

I actually called her to the BOMU office during my tenure as the President.

She was an independent woman, go-getter who was diligently and effectively pursuing her music career no matter the odds.

I believe Tebby lived her purpose in life for which God had called her.

The whole Arts industry is at loss with the passing on of a person of her caliber. MHSRIP.