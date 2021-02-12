Truck driver arrested for transporting alcohol

Serule Police this week arrested a truck driver at Sese road block during their stop and search operation for transporting bottles of whiskey and illicit tobacco.

The driver allegedly failed to produce a permit for the distribution of alcohol valued at P245 000 and the name of the person who gave him the goods.

The 35-year-old suspect from Gasiko ward in Gabane is facing a charge of non-declaration of goods and more charges are likely to be added as the police investigations are continuing.

When the government introduced a curfew in January, the sale and consumption of alcohol in public spaces was banned.

No. 2 District Officer Commanding, Paul Oketsang, confirmed the arrest.

He said the suspect is currently in custody pending police investigations.

The OC also said he has deployed police officers to Francistown for further investigations.

“According to the information we got from the preliminary investigations, the alcohol was being transported from Francistown to Palapye and Gaborone. When questioned, the suspect failed to give us names or contact details of the owner of the goods. He claims the person stopped him in Francistown and gave him the boxes of whiskey and tobacco and took his number. He said the person told him the people he is supposed to deliver the goods to will contact him. The regulations are clear on the sale, dispensing and transportation of alcohol during this period,” said Oketsang

Oketsang said on the same day they arrested three other drivers who were found in possession of alcohol when their cars were searched at the roadblock.

He said this is worrisome and warned those who are illegally selling alcohol that the police will be coming for them.

If found guilty Oketsang said the suspect is likely to go to jail for 10 years or pay the maximum fine of P1 million.