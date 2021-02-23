Proving true to their word, just at they promised last year, organisers of the annual Makaleng Music Festival have used part of their proceeds to give back to the community.

In collaboration with Wololo Voto Pty Ltd and Double Supplies, the organisers fumigated Pelaelo Junior Secondary School to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

The festival’s founder, Morebodi Nakedi told Grooving in the Ghetto that despite the entertainment industry taking a hit due to the outbreak of Corona, they found it wise to honor their promise of giving back to the community they operate in.

Grooving applauds this selfless spirit, which is all the more welcome in these difficult times.