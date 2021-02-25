Twin brothers on trial for murder

Twin brothers from Jwaneng, Golaotswe and Golaotswenyana Chepete, are on trial at the Gaborone High Court for their role in the death of Botha Joubert eight years ago.

They are in the dock with Othusitse Setlhotlhe and Andy Batshegi.

The four are accused of beating up and killing Joubert at Forefathers Bar on the night of 16th March 2013 in Jwaneng.

One witness, a woman in her late 20s, who is apparently at the centre of the fight between the deceased and the four men told the court that on the fateful night, Joubert tried to force her to drink his beer but she refused. She said that the deceased then spilled the drink on her breasts but she walked away, when the four men intervened.

She said that when someone tried to stop Joubert from fighting the twins he ignored and slapped one of them in the face, provoking a serious fight. “He said that he should be left to sort the twins out, and slapped one of them,” she said, adding that she had been drinking before the incident. She also disputed claims that she was in love with the deceased and one of the accused persons.

Another witness, a bartender, told the court that he saw Batshegi break a dumpy bottle and proceed to the deceased who had just occupied a stool and profusely bleeding.

He said the accused stabbed the bleeding man with the bottle on the neck.

The witness said he only learned that Joubert had died the following afternoon when he returned to the bar.

When asked under cross examination whether he knew Andy Batshegi who is fingered as the main culprit, prior to the fight, he responded in the affirmative, adding that the accused had been drinking earlier.

The witness said that the incident happened just a few minutes after the bar had closed and he was finishing his last drink before going home to sleep.