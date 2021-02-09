Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Yarona FM sues Robin Chivadze for P5 million

Published

Yarona FM sues Robin Chivadze for P5 million
FACING COURT: Robbie-Rob

The sour relationship between Yarona FM and its former morning show host, Robin Chivadze has hit a new low with the radio station dragging Chivadze to court for defamation.

Details of the P 5 million lawsuit are expected to make for an interesting hearing in a Goliath and David type of court battle as Yarona FM sues Chivadze for allegedly insinuating that the station stole the Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAS) logos from him and spreading a negative perception that YARONA Fm was a thief that had exploited him.

Yarona FM Lawyer Mpho Makati has confirmed that the case between the station and their former Feel Good Foundation (FGF) show host is coming to court on February 25th for the setting of trial dates.

Chivadze and the station’s relationship soured in 2018 when he and his then co-presenter, Brando Kebakae were fired from their prime slot. Kebakae has since retraced his steps back to the morning show.

Things, however, took an interesting twist in 2019, when Chivadze through his company, Ventura attempted to stop the youthful stations’ popular music awards dubbed the Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAs) alleging the concept was his.

In papers filed before the court, Yarona FM is attempting to set the record straight concerning the YAMA concept ownership.

The radio station’s chief witness, Dumilano Lopang is expected to tell the court that the YAMAS were his brainchild, birthed in 2005.

Yarona FM sues Robin Chivadze for P5 million

CHIEF WITNESS FOR YARONA FM: Lopang

Lopang will tell the court that the YAMAs were conceptualized at the backdrop of his relationship with one of the organisers of the South African awards but only took off years later after a few stumbling blocks.

“The plaintiff (Yarona FM) discussed the model with the 1st defendant (Robin). He proposed to work with the station and a working model was agreed upon. This idea was discussed at the board level and the board was not interested to hire anyone to carry out the show and to whom they would pay large sums of money whether the show made money or not. The 1st defendant agreed to work on a profit-sharing model and not a guaranteed fee…. On the basis of the agreement signed, the first show was held in 2014,” Lopang has deposed in his statement filed in court as he argues that he introduced the idea to Robin and not the other way around.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another witness for the Station will be Kelly Ramputswa, the 106.6 dials station manager.

She is expected to tell the court that one day when executing her duties she was notified by the CIPA clerk that the logos for the YAMAs which is an acronym for their awards show had already been registered.

Ramputswa will also tell the court how the relationship between the station and Robin deteriorated over the years especially where the awards are concerned.

Ramputswa will argue that at some point Robin organized another show, which was a direct competition of the awards show attracting the same crowd.

“ The defendants have published a post which attracted comments that state clearly that the plaintiff (Yarona FM) stole logos from the defendant… the perception is that we are thieves and they have exploited the defendants,” Ramputswa is expected to tell the court.

Chivadze refused to comment on the matter that is still before the court.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Man gets two years for ripping out lover’s clitoris

A 45-year-old man who ripped out his lover’s clitoris after sex on suspicions that she was cheating on him has been sentenced to four...

6 days ago

News

Defilement or witch-hunt?

*PS accused of defiling his cousin *Its a plot to get me sacked”- Koboto Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation...

7 days ago

Business

Innovative twins enter food tech space

When the pandemic hit and the government declared a nationwide lockdown last March, innovative twin brothers, Randall and Henry Newman used the time to...

6 days ago

News

Taxi driver’s bail bid hits red light

Suspected killer kept behind bars The taxi driver suspected to have shot and killed his married lover in cold blood was further remanded in...

7 days ago

News

Man held for murder of a psychiatric patient

Nata police are investigating a murder case in which 55-year-old Lemme Kethoilwe was found dead at Kachikau ward on Saturday. A 30-year-old villager, Oamogetswe...

6 days ago

News

Chief ordered to stay away from wife

Magistrate Kaveri Kapeko has ordered Dutlwe Chief, Motshegetsi Puleng, to keep a distance of 100 meters away from his wife and not even call...

4 days ago

News

Keetshabe urges judges to enforce law on death penalty

The Attorney General, Advocate Abraham Keetshabe has implored judicial officers- particularly judges to follow the country’s law on death penalty and impose it accordingly....

5 days ago

News

Covid-19 on the rise in the North-West District

In the last week of January only, Maun region has registered a total of 69 new COVID-19 cases. The whole of January alone a...

5 days ago
Advertisement