Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

News

98 students test positive for Covid-19 in Mabutsane

Published

About 98 students at Maiteko Junior Secondary School in Mabutsane are said to have tested positive for Covid-19 since last week Thursday.

Authorities say it all started with a teacher showing some flu symptoms and when she went to test for Covid-19 the results came out positive.

The subsequent contact tracing revealed the shocking number which by Monday this week stood at 98 students.

Mabutsane District Commissioner, Dintle Setlhotlhe, confirmed the cases but could not definitively give an exact number as contact tracing was ongoing and the District Health Management (DHMT) Coordinator is yet to reconcile the figures.

“They are still reconciling the numbers so that we know how many students and teachers are infected. Our main challenge is that schools in the area have boarding facilities and we also have day scholars. We have isolated those who are positive and nurses are giving them medical attention. We also separated the ablutions. Day scholars mix with others at home and we have few cases in primary schools,” said Setlhotlhe.

She further said they have health teams working with other stakeholders who educate people about measures to control the spread.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Setlhotlhe said there is also an inspection team that checks businesses, schools and other areas where there is movement of people to ensure that they comply with Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, since the 2nd of this month Botswana has recorded new 1 166 new positive cases and 54 new Covid-19 deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 413. 8 cases of deaths said to have been recorded on Wednesday at Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Woman on top Woman on top

Business

Woman on top

ABSA MD reflects on two years in office It is almost two years since Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane made history, becoming the first Motswana woman to...

2 days ago

News

MP Moswaane mourns son’s death

Member of Parliament for Francistown West Ignatius Moswaane is mourning the loss of his son Kagiso Moswaane. The young Moswaane succumbed to Covid-19 at...

1 day ago

News

No money, no corpse

Mortuary accused of withholding corpse demanding upfront payment

1 day ago

News

Serial rapist gets 33- year jail term

*He raped me and stole my P 30- Victim 1 *He tried to cut my neck with a knife- Victim 2

2 days ago

News

Girl, 15, stabs grandparents

Reportedly annoyed at being reprimanded by her grandmother over her wayward behaviour, a 15-year-old girl is said to have stabbed the elderly woman twice....

2 days ago

News

Armed duo rob store of P28, 544 cash

Maun police are in search of two robbers who broke into Archein Hardware Store in Maun and stole P28, 544 in cash. According to...

2 days ago

News

Delight in death

Hangman’s noose brings relief to grieving family His cries for mercy rejected by court, President and finally the hangman, 33-year-old Wedu Mosalagae was executed...

2 days ago
Stone sees success with go blind Stone sees success with go blind

Entertainment

Stone sees success with go blind

Having resigned from the Botswana Police Service to focus on his music career, Stone Bosekeng’s progress has not been arrested by the Covid-19 pandemic....

2 days ago
Amantle Brown is back Amantle Brown is back

Entertainment

Amantle Brown is back

Singer drops Kgantele ft. MOD Six years ago she stunned the country with her debut album titled ‘Sa Pelo.’ Now aged 28 years, Amantle...

2 days ago

News

Salakae’s P470K surprise court bill

The intention is to inhibit us from seeking justice- Salakae Former Member of Parliament for Ghanzi North, Noah Salakae is the latest member of...

2 days ago

News

Thebe fined P3000.00 for drunk driving

Botswana’s 400 metre sprinter, Baboloki Thebe, was this week fined P3000.00 and had his driver’s licence suspended for a year after pleading guilty to...

2 days ago

News

Grandson in court for granny’s gory murder

*Old woman reportedly found with scissors lodged in her throat The piercing screams of a dying old woman disturbed the early morning peace in...

2 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.