A book to make you smile again

If you’re feeling low then ‘Whole Again’ is the book for you.

Penned by Peo Neo Bokhutlo, the book is designed to help people who are struggling to get over a painful event in their life.

It takes readers through the healing process, expertly breaking it down to a step-by-step basis.

The author shares her experiences and uses scriptures from the word of God as references.

She offers multiple coping strategies to anyone who has survived a toxic relationship or has been left heartbroken by a break-up.

“This life-changing book will open a door for you to experience the ability of God to heal your broken heart and fully restore you to a joy-filled life. There is life after pain,” Bokhutlo told Big Weekend.