A precise shot for Chadibe FC

Published

SHOT IN THE ARM: Donated replicas and balls

First division rookies receive a 12-month sponsorship

Newly promoted first division north side, Chadibe Football Club received an early boost ahead of their maiden appearance in the second-tier football league.

On Saturday a tracking company formed in 2017 Precision Vehicle and Asset Tracking Pty Ltd unveiled a one-year sponsorship deal worth P56 000 at the village’s main kgotla.

From the sponsorship amount, P20 000 was used to purchase 100 replicas to be sold by the team to its supporters and P36 000 would be availed as a P3000 monthly cash payout for a year. The company also donated nine Mikasa balls.

The 100 replicas come with one complete football kit for the team and every time the team sells 100 replicas they’ll get an extra playing kit.

Precision Managing Director Motlhaleemang likened his company to the club that burst into the scene and within a few years dominated the space they were in.

“To us, we saw a team that has the same drive, determination, and ambition as Precision and we believe the two brands can grow together to become leading forces in their area of operation,” he said.

HELPING HAND: Motlhaleemang Moalosi

He further said Chadibe FC is a privately owned team with no politics that usually soil community teams and brands that try to associate with them.

“I want this brand to be out there so I urge you to keep looking for sponsors because I want you to grow. We want to be part of your Facebook page so by the end of the year you will be having many people liking your page,” promised Moalosi.

The gesture by Precision was welcomed by one of Chadibe FC Directors, Emmanuel “Bra E” Thekiso.

Thekiso said it took them four years to get promoted to the first division after their formation in 2015.

“We hope that in two years’ time we’ll be playing in the Premier League,” he said.

Chadibe FC recently added to their arsenal with new talented players Batisani ‘Mingi’ Josaya from Tafic, Patrick Jackalas from Ramotswa Young Strikers, Edmore Gukhwe from Calendar Stars, and Aron Sautu from Chobe United.

