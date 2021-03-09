A touch of Texas for Dj Bunz

Texas-based DJ Dagizus is in the process of releasing a new single dubbed ‘Monate’.

The vibey tune, to be officially out between March and April, features Francistown legend DJ Bunz as well as another Ghetto-based act, Tswak Gang.

Dagizus said he featured the Francistown duo to give them a platform to shine.

“This is an unprecedented time but we ought to be inspired and motivated at all times by so doing winning against this Covid-19 pandemic. You cannot win anything when you feeling low and down hence the name ‘Monate’,” explained the export to America.