Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

News

All animals are equal

Published

Ntsogotho

Rhino meat is like any other game meat- Council Chair

North West District councilors say the militarised and secretive approach to curbing rhino poaching will fail unless communities living in wildlife protection areas are involved.

Speaking at the just ended sub council meeting in Maun, councilors advocated for community engagement in anti poaching efforts.

“We are told the matter is sensitive, I mean what is sensitive about rhinos? A rhino is just meat like any other meat, what is sensitive about it?”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

North West District council chairperson; Kebareeditse Ntsogotho expressed disappointment that the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) through the district commissioner’s office had refused to involve communities in the fight against rhino poaching.

“If we teach people that rhinos are sensitive, surely we are going to fail, we would not win this battle. I am betting on it,” Ntsogotlho said

Earlier on Bojanala councillor, Luke Motlaleselelo had wanted to know the efforts made by central government in terms of involving communities in the fight against rhino poaching; a crime, which has since reached unprecedented levels in the Okavango Delta.

“When rhinos were relocated to our area near Ditshiping we took an initiative to call the DWNP to address the people on how to co-exist with these animals. But our concern is that out of all the people engaged in the rhino conservation, none is from these communities. But if you are saying you do not need our involvement it is okay we will go back to the people and inform them about that decision; that rhinos are under the exclusive care of government. We would not get involved,” Lamented Motlaleselelo.

Motlaleselelo

Meanwhile former president and passionate conservationist, Ian Khama Seretse Khama caused a stir this week with a Facebook post alleging that 120 rhinos were killed in the country since last year.

He further suggested that at the end of COVID era, there would be no rhinos left to attract tourists into the country if rife poaching continued unabated. In response the government accused Khama of spreading malicious lies and confusion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“DWNP advises that the claims in the above cited post are devoid of any truth, and are misleading, malicious and grossly irresponsible,” govt said in a statement.

Meanwhile the population of Botswana rhinos remains a closely guarded secret.

Indeed DWNP director, Dr Kabelo Senyatso insisted that his department has a long standing policy on secrecy because they do “not discuss operational and security sensitive anti-poaching information in the media that only serves to increase the safety risks that our on-the ground operatives face.”

But Maun Administration Authority chairperson, Vepaune Moreti says it is this alleged “sensitivity,” that is causing people to kill rhinos.

Ntshebe

“People’s curiosity is piqued by this word, that is why they are killing rhinos in large numbers because they want to find out what is so what is so sensitive about rhinos and their meat? They want to get close and see that sensitive thing in the rhinos and access it,” said Moreti when advocating for community involvement in rhino conservation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Boy, 12, hangs himself using shoe laces

Police in Maun have confirmed the death of a 12-year-old boy who was found hanging from a tree at the family home in Maun’s...

2 days ago

Business

No plans for Jwaneng-Mabutsane small stock abattoir

Government has no intentions to consider establishing a small stock abattoir in the Jwaneng-Mabutsane constituency as yet. This was revealed by Assistant Minister of...

2 days ago
Woman on top Woman on top

Business

Woman on top

ABSA MD reflects on two years in office It is almost two years since Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane made history, becoming the first Motswana woman to...

10 hours ago

Business

CAAB CEO position be filled this year

The Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) Chief Executive Officer position which has been vacant since December 2018 is expected to be finally filled...

3 days ago

News

Delight in death

Hangman’s noose brings relief to grieving family His cries for mercy rejected by court, President and finally the hangman, 33-year-old Wedu Mosalagae was executed...

11 hours ago

News

Thebe fined P3000.00 for drunk driving

Botswana’s 400 metre sprinter, Baboloki Thebe, was this week fined P3000.00 and had his driver’s licence suspended for a year after pleading guilty to...

11 hours ago

News

Armed duo rob store of P28, 544 cash

Maun police are in search of two robbers who broke into Archein Hardware Store in Maun and stole P28, 544 in cash. According to...

11 hours ago

News

Grandson in court for granny’s gory murder

*Old woman reportedly found with scissors lodged in her throat The piercing screams of a dying old woman disturbed the early morning peace in...

10 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.