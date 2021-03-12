Annah Mokgethi delivers heartfelt eulogy for Sasa Klaas

Speaking for the first time since the tragic passing of her last born daughter, Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Annah Mokgethi sent out an emotional eulogy this morning.

Her daughter, Sarona Motlhagodi popularity known as Sasa Klaas tragically lost her life after a freak helicopter accident last Friday.

Mokgethi this morning said that Sasa Klaas started singing and dancing from a young age. The Minister said that Sasa Klaas used to sneak out to go to recording studios.

“She used to sneak out and was very secretive about where she went. She used to sneak out to a recording studio in Phase 4 to do her music. She started with poetry and would lock herself up for hours in her room writing poems.”

Mokgethi continued said and added: “She navigated the industry without my input. She started making money for herlself at a young age. I remember I would assign her chores and she would pay the helper to do her chores and would give me the impression she did it herself ,”

Mokgethi further said that the rapper quit school to focus on her music career.” I did not know what hip-hop was. I only knew that for one to be successful in life they had to go through school. ”

The Minister further said despite public opinion, Sasa Klaas was a very humble and down to earth person.

“Despite what may have been the perception in the public domain, Sasa was very humble and down to earth. What many don’t know is that her stage name Klaas is the name of her grandfather. She was inspired by him.”

Mokgethi concluded by saying that Sasa Klaas was a big gender based violence activist.

“One thing about Sasa is that she was a fierce gender activist and stood firmly against GBV. Whether it was against herself her mother or anyone else. I am proud of all that my daughter has achieved in the time that was granted to her. I know she is in heaven. I love you baby girl rest in peace. ”

