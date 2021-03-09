Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

News

Armed duo rob store of P28, 544 cash

Published

VICTIMS: Archein Hardware store

Maun police are in search of two robbers who broke into Archein Hardware Store in Maun and stole P28, 544 in cash.

According to acting Maun Police Station Commander, Tabengwa Magwama, the duo broke into the building in the early hours of Saturday morning armed with what appeared to be guns.

“The culprits broke in and threatened the security guards on duty with an object suspected to be a gun. The two men then tied up the security guards to gain access to the building,” explained Magwama.

“After restraining the guards, the duo proceeded to where the money was kept, opened the cabinet and made away with the cash,” continued Magwama.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the time of going to print, nobody had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Although the culprits faces were not covered at the time of the crime, we have not yet apprehended them. No vehicle has been spotted at or fleeing the scene,” highlighted Magwama, who urged the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the two robbers.

To curb such robbery incidents, Magwama encouraged business owners to avoid keeping huge sums of money in their offices but rather deposit daily cash at the bank for safekeeping.

“Although this is a first robbery incident recorded in Maun this year cases like this are worrisome,” further noted Magwama.

Meanwhile, the police have not yet made any arrest in last year’s Choppies robbery case in which robbers made away with close to P500, 000.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Boy, 12, hangs himself using shoe laces

Police in Maun have confirmed the death of a 12-year-old boy who was found hanging from a tree at the family home in Maun’s...

2 days ago

Business

No plans for Jwaneng-Mabutsane small stock abattoir

Government has no intentions to consider establishing a small stock abattoir in the Jwaneng-Mabutsane constituency as yet. This was revealed by Assistant Minister of...

2 days ago
Woman on top Woman on top

Business

Woman on top

ABSA MD reflects on two years in office It is almost two years since Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane made history, becoming the first Motswana woman to...

10 hours ago

Business

CAAB CEO position be filled this year

The Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) Chief Executive Officer position which has been vacant since December 2018 is expected to be finally filled...

3 days ago

News

Delight in death

Hangman’s noose brings relief to grieving family His cries for mercy rejected by court, President and finally the hangman, 33-year-old Wedu Mosalagae was executed...

11 hours ago

News

Thebe fined P3000.00 for drunk driving

Botswana’s 400 metre sprinter, Baboloki Thebe, was this week fined P3000.00 and had his driver’s licence suspended for a year after pleading guilty to...

11 hours ago

News

Grandson in court for granny’s gory murder

*Old woman reportedly found with scissors lodged in her throat The piercing screams of a dying old woman disturbed the early morning peace in...

10 hours ago

News

All animals are equal

Rhino meat is like any other game meat- Council Chair North West District councilors say the militarised and secretive approach to curbing rhino poaching...

11 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.