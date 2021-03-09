Armed duo rob store of P28, 544 cash

Maun police are in search of two robbers who broke into Archein Hardware Store in Maun and stole P28, 544 in cash.

According to acting Maun Police Station Commander, Tabengwa Magwama, the duo broke into the building in the early hours of Saturday morning armed with what appeared to be guns.

“The culprits broke in and threatened the security guards on duty with an object suspected to be a gun. The two men then tied up the security guards to gain access to the building,” explained Magwama.

“After restraining the guards, the duo proceeded to where the money was kept, opened the cabinet and made away with the cash,” continued Magwama.

At the time of going to print, nobody had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Although the culprits faces were not covered at the time of the crime, we have not yet apprehended them. No vehicle has been spotted at or fleeing the scene,” highlighted Magwama, who urged the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the two robbers.

To curb such robbery incidents, Magwama encouraged business owners to avoid keeping huge sums of money in their offices but rather deposit daily cash at the bank for safekeeping.

“Although this is a first robbery incident recorded in Maun this year cases like this are worrisome,” further noted Magwama.

Meanwhile, the police have not yet made any arrest in last year’s Choppies robbery case in which robbers made away with close to P500, 000.