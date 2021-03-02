Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

Entertainment

Awilo’s hot debut

Published

Awilo's hot debut
Awilo

Formerly with the Ultra Chord of Melodies (UCM Accapella Band), Nomsa Matsela, known as Awilo in music circles, has decided to carve her own path in the industry.

Awilo briefly joined the Francistown-based group in 2019 but by 2020 chose to go solo.

This past Friday she released her first single titled ‘Mampudulele’, an emotional Afro-Jazz tune that will definitely win over a lot of fans for the singer.

Recorded at Genius Records in Ghetto, Mawilo’s singing capabilities are unmistakable in the song.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She’s a gifted vocalist and if one plans to launch their solo career, that is not a bad way to start, not at all!

Rating: 7.5 out of 10.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Axe wielding neighbour hacks woman to death

Police are investigating a case in which a 25-year-old man hacked his neighbour to death with an axe on Wednesday at Mogoditshane Block 9....

2 days ago

News

Grandpa in court for raping orphaned granddaughter

The accused pensioner is charged with five counts of rape

1 day ago

News

Minority languages to be rolled out in schools

Government is in the process of developing a policy to promote quality teaching and learning, by ensuring that learners are taught using their mother...

1 day ago

International

Kagame becomes 6th President to join Giants Club 

*Rwanda has used revenue from wildlife tourism to fund national development  *Famous for its mountain gorillas, Rwanda is restoring other conservation habitats 

1 day ago

News

Butterfly demands P30million for defamation

I've never had a love relationship with Kgosi- Butterfly

6 hours ago

News

SKMTH was too full to accommodate Kgosi Ramokwena

Sir Ketumile teaching hospital in Gaborone which admits severe cases of COVID-19 is said to have been too full to admit the now late...

8 hours ago

News

Former Monarch Councillor dies

Former Monarch Ward Councillor, Baboni Mosalagae, has died. Her untimely demise was confirmed by her family this morning. Mosalagae was rushed to Nyangagbwe Hospital...

3 hours ago
A prisoner of fate A prisoner of fate

Entertainment

A prisoner of fate

Axed prisons boss Silas Motlalekgosi invited us into his home last week. Earlier this month, Motlalekgosi was retired as head of the Botswana Prisons...

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.