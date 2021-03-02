Awilo’s hot debut

Formerly with the Ultra Chord of Melodies (UCM Accapella Band), Nomsa Matsela, known as Awilo in music circles, has decided to carve her own path in the industry.

Awilo briefly joined the Francistown-based group in 2019 but by 2020 chose to go solo.

This past Friday she released her first single titled ‘Mampudulele’, an emotional Afro-Jazz tune that will definitely win over a lot of fans for the singer.

Recorded at Genius Records in Ghetto, Mawilo’s singing capabilities are unmistakable in the song.

She’s a gifted vocalist and if one plans to launch their solo career, that is not a bad way to start, not at all!

Rating: 7.5 out of 10.