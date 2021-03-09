Berry heart’s costly price

Shaya was as shocked as most Batswana by the ridiculous pricing of a designer dress by celebrated Poet and singer, Berry Heart.

Although Shaya appreciates the efforts she put into the German print, which is indeed beautiful, the style is hardly out of the ordinary as numerous local designers have done it before.

However, the real problem is not the outfit itself but rather its sky-high price tag, P6, 900.

Come on now, in the middle of a pandemic, where do you think one will get that kind of money to spend on clothes.

I know you are taking them to the Top Level but this time you have erred and should consider re-posting on social media that you were just joking.