Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

Entertainment

BOMU defends music awards tender

Published

BOMU defends music awards tender
Phemelo Lesokwane

Seabelo Modibe to get 20 % commission

The Botswana Musician Union (BOMU) has hit back at criticism of the Union’s direct appointment of Total Music group- a company owned by a veteran music promoter, Seabelo Modibe to manage the BOMU awards.

BOMU appointed Total Music group, which was incorporated last year to manage and revive the awards for the next five years.

The appointment has however ruffled feathers in the entertainment industry with some arguing that the company has no experience to host an award ceremony.

Dismissing the concerned group’s fears, BOMU President, Phemelo Lesokwane also known as Freshles in an interview with Voice Entertainment said he approached Modibe because of his expertise.

“Seabelo (Modibe) has hosted very successful music events and today continues to hold a music conference which has attracted immense confidence. He (Modibe) has a lot of experience in local music and we were of the view that he is the right man to assist revive the BOMU awards.”

BOMU defends music awards tender

Seabelo Modibe

Lesokwane further explained that Modibe has been tasked with sourcing funding for the awards.

“For the first time this year, we will have prize money not only for the winners but for the nominees as well. His job is to source funding for the awards but he will also work with other committees within the union to help drive and deliver the awards,” the BOMU President explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He further highlighted that for those who have concerns; BOMU will host a special AGM in June to allow members to table air their views and to allay fears.

As for now, the President will do the needful to help drive the organization.

“More than anything else we want to help our musicians. As we all know there has been zero income for our industry and through these awards, we want to revive the industry and most of all find a little bit of money for our members,” said Lesokwane.

The BOMU President further admitted that BOMU is in debt. He said that they have inherited the debt from the past and they are currently facing an uphill battle to clear the debt, which stands at around P 800 000.

For his part, Total Music group owner, Modibe disclosed that he would receive a 20 % commission from the project.

“There is a lot that needs to be done because I can tell you our projection for the prize money is already at P 825 000. And this is before production, venue, staging and all other necessities for an award ceremony,” Modibe explained.

Commenting on his appointment Modibe said it was nothing out of the ordinary as others had been approached before.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Only thing is I said I won’t do it for free like I had consulted for the union in the past for free. It is not like BOMU will be paying me directly, NO! My payment will be commission-based from the amount raised. Yes my company is new but my track record speaks for itself,” Modibe said

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
SEED Awards Botswana
Orange Social Venture Prize
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Wet tidings Wet tidings

Business

Meteorological services predicts more rains

Despite the country being broker than it has been for years, there will at least be one type of Pula in the air this...

2 days ago

News

Elephant killed after causing havoc in Maun

Wildlife officers have today killed a marauding elephant near Boyei primary school in Maun, Regional Wildlife Officer, Dimakatso Ntshebe has confirmed. The lone elephant...

2 days ago

News

BDP quick-fixes North-West Region

Party co-opts committee members

2 days ago

Business

Sefalana opens Metsimotlhabe store

Sefalana has continued with its expansion drive across the country by opening more stores, defying the odds presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. The leading...

2 days ago

Business

BERA uncovers non-compliance by filling stations

The establishment of the Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) is said to have helped uncover non-compliance by most fillings stations, especially on issues of...

2 days ago

News

Father remanded for raping teenage daughter

Hukuntsi Magistrates’ Court has remanded in custody a man from Lehututu about 5km from Tshane village for the rape of his teenage daughter. It...

1 day ago

News

Majaga cleared of defilement charges

Complainant has failed the credibilty test

1 day ago

Business

MITI aims to reinvigorate the informal sector

Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has recently launched Botswana National Informal Sector Recovery Plan in an effort to develop Small Medium and Micro...

1 day ago

Sports

Rakgare inspires Zebras ahead of Zim clash

Minister of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) Tumiso Rakgare visited the national football team camp last week ahead of their Africa Cup...

1 day ago

News

Lewis Furniture Maun donates to Bana Ba Letsatsi

Lewis Furniture stores in Maun have donated much needed furniture to Bana Ba Letsatsi Rehabilitation Center, an institution that reintegrates disadvantaged children into mainstream...

1 day ago

News

Mababe man charred to death as hut catches fire

Maun police are investigating an incident in which a 28-year-old man of Mababe village in the North West District was burnt to death inside...

1 day ago

News

Parents investigated for the murder of their toddler

Foul play is suspected in the death of a fifteen-month-old boy who was certified dead by the medical doctors upon arrival at Hukuntsi Primary...

5 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.