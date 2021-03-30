BOSJE junior band return

Does the name, BOSJE Junior Band ring a bell?

The group was launched in April 2019 by the Botswana Society for Jazz Education and Kingdom Arts Academy with the objective of engaging the youth in projects that give them exposure and focus.

The idea was to help contribute to their household income by hosting fundraising shows that gave them exposure.

Although the band has fallen off the radar recently, they return to the limelight this Saturday having secured a gig at The United House Party.

Streamed live on The Voice and United Artists Facebook pages, the show also features the ever-energetic MC April.