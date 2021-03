Bikers from across Botswana will descend on Letlhakane next Saturday (27th March) for a charity event organised by Boteti Bikers in Letlhakane.

There’ll be a mass ride for charity from Phudzi Guest House to Mopipi village and back.

Before they rev their engines into action, the bikers will first donate to Supang Primary School at an event to be graced by area MP Sethomo Lelatisitswe.