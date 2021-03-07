Boy, 12, hangs himself using shoe laces

Police in Maun have confirmed the death of a 12-year-old boy who was found hanging from a tree at the family home in Maun’s Matshwane ward.

According to Acting Maun Police Station Commander, Tabengwa Magwama, the standard six boy was found by his parents upon their arrival from work.

“He left for school in the morning showing no signs of emotional distress. The parents were shocked to find him hanging from a tree,” explained Magwama.

The young boy who was alone at home on the fateful day is said to have used his shoe laces to take his life.

“The boy did not leave any note as to why he took such a drastic situation. There were no any other foot prints that could suggest any foul play,” added Magwama.

Magwama has revealed that the investigations into the matter are still ongoing and the body has since been buried. “We have started our investigations; postmortem has been done and we are awaiting the report,” Magwama said.

Magwama has pleaded with parents to pay more attention to their children for them to better understand their emotional needs and challenges.

“If as parents we can pay close attention to our children, there won’t be any child suicide. Parents should study their children for them to pick if something is not right with them,” Magwama pleaded.