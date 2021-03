Known for his Gospel tunes, Brother Noah has changed direction, proving his versatility with Kwasa/Mosakaso release, ‘Re fisa Matimone’.

The hit features the queen herself, Slizer.

The unlikely pair sing about casting out demons with God’s fire in this emotion-packed track.

Although it looks to be the first of its kind, Slizer’s popular style dominates the song.

The single is sure to go down well with Slizer’s followers and looks set to win Brother Noah a legion of new fans.

RATING: 6/10