The once-popular disco star, Brother Sthini is back again with another hit titled, Tshepo.

The artist burst into the limelight in 2015 with a track called, Altezza before vanishing into thin air.

However, he is back with his old-school trademark beat that was made popular by South African greats such as Spencer and Penny Penny.

The song was recorded at Star Records and features Bro Disco.

RATINGS: 5/10