Bulbworld launches emergency bulb

Published

THE LAUNCH: Serame with Jacob

Local bulb manufacturer, The Bulbworld last week introduced a game-changing bulb capable of lasting for up to three hours after a power cut.

Besides being used to illuminate houses, the innovative bulb can be removed and used outdoors as a torch as it is rechargeable and equipped with a lithium battery.

The company Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ketshepaone Jacob, said he learned to be creative from his early childhood, something which he has carried into the entrepreneurship world.

Launched in 2019, the Selibe Phikwe based enterprise which is the only bulb manufacturing company in Botswana continues to break barriers by launching innovative products.

“This particular product that we are launching is a result of our own creativity, we started working on the project in 2019,” said Jacob when giving a brief background about their latest product.

Jacob said the latest solution will come in handy whenever there is a power outage, describing it as a ‘lifesaver’.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Peggy Serame called on Batswana to support their won, saying the light will come in handy should there be a power cut.

The minister said she was excited to see a local youth-owned company penetrating the international market as Bulbworld continues to do so.

