Celeb edition with Drak

In the last couple of years, he has been the go-to music producer in the country.

His magical touch on rapper Scar’s album ‘Songs for Adrian’ saw many local artists taking a long drive to Selebi Phikwe in search of Drak (Lebogang Bakane)’s genius.

The 30-something-year-old producer-cum-rapper has, however, eluded media attention despite his award-winning productions.

It wasn’t until the 2020 Yarona FM awards where his artist, Phologolo scooped two awards that many people began to take notice.

It was now official, Drak Bin Wang was the most sought-after producer in the country.

Celeb Edition traced this talented musician to Phase I in Selebi Phikwe where he invited us to his modest studio.

To those who are not familiar with you, who is Drak?

I’m a producer and artist born and raised in Selebi -Phikwe.

I learned everything from this town and I’m still here eking a living out of it.

I’m a full-time musician and have been working on a lot of projects for my fellow artists.

I, however, plan to release my own project this year, and whenever I’m not working on my colleagues’ project I put finishing touches to mine.

I also have a clothing label, Ace-1.

Talking about music. When did your interest develop?

I loved music from a very young age, even though at the time I could not differentiate between genres.

I loved music so much that at Standard 4 I joined the Boy Scouts just so I could play the drum.

Unfortunately for me, I arrived late one day and I was dismissed from the movement.

I went ahead and formed my own scout unit in my hood.

I played the drum and others would sing along.

My love for music continued at Makhubu Junior School where together with some of my classmates, like C-Pac, we formed a group.

It was, however, at senior school with the likes of Bishop and T-Man that we approached a church keyboardist Mr. Legodi to help us record an album.

It was in 1999, I remember he asked me to play a melody, and I had never played a keyboard before.

I pressed a few keys and he was impressed.

It was the first melody that I ever made that was eventually turned into a beat.

How would you sum up the music industry in Selebi Phikwe?

We have very talented artists here, but the challenges are just too many because of the situation the town finds itself in.

There’s now Covid-19, but Phikwe artists have had serious challenges way before the outbreak of Corona.

Most artists here are just doing it for the love of music.

I recently just appreciated that I could put food on the table through my music after producing songs for other artists.

Following Phologolo’s two awards at YAMAS, you have become the most sought-after producer. How come you never blew up despite your obvious talent?

Maybe it’s because I love the arts so much and prefer working to being seen.

I’m not really much into the fame part; I wanna eat off it, don’t get me wrong.

I love hip hop and will never let the MIC go, but I guess I can only blame myself because I haven’t really tried to take myself out there.

Where do you get your inspiration?

It just comes.

Anything can trigger a melody.

It could be a car passing or something from a movie.

A melody can come when I’m enjoying drinks with friends.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I hate football

2. I watch soapies, all of them but 7de Laan

3. I’m a great cook. I actually studied Hotel and Catering in Zimbabwe, but never completed it

4. I’m very good at drawing

5. I’m terrified of frogs and lizards