Celeb edition with Mlesho

HIT MAKER: Mlesho

You know you’ve made it when your song gets not just the nation dancing but a whole President on his feet busting a move.

This is precisely what Mlesho Ka 1 achieved with his hit track ‘Hlomela’ which famously got former President Ian Khama to show off his dance moves.

Having started as a back-up dancer, Mlesho has since established himself as one of the country’s top House Kwasa acts.

His fame was further boosted by a high-profile, if ill-fated, relationship with Slizer.

What have you been up to during this Covid-19 phase?

To tell the truth I was pushing my side hustles.

I mean it doesn’t look like we will be back on stage any time soon so I have to do what I can to survive.

I had to go to the drawing board because the conventional way of making money in music is a thing of the past.

But whilst I regroup I had to obviously do something on the side to survive.

What side hustles might those be?

I have supplies and a construction company, run a tuckshop, and sell potatoes.

What bad habit did you pick up during the various lockdowns?

Well, I have been doing a lot of eating and sleeping.

It is a really bad routine I have picked up and I am actually working on improving from that.

You must have piled on the pounds then! What is your weight right now?

I wouldn’t want to say but I have gained a lot of weight.

I am not sure if I would be able to perform on stage with this weight!

Any new music coming up?

To be honest nope.

I have not been pushing my music nor have I been working on anything music-wise because of the uncertainties.

So what do you think needs to be done for the creative industry to recover from the Coronavirus pandemic?

Well to be honest, where I am sitting I am not for the full reopening of the industry because Covid-19 is still strong and killing people.

Gatherings increase the chances of people contracting the virus.

So I think what Government needs to consider is providing a subsidy for the entertainment industry.

We remain the only sector if I am not mistaken, that is still completely shut down since last year.

Who would you say is the best female artist in Botswana?

Is it not obvious? Charma Gal is mad talented.

Which of your songs is your favorite?

That is a difficult one but I will say ‘Hlomela’ and ‘Amboya’.

You once famously dated Slizer. Who is your celebrity crush right now?

No one.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am very shy
2. I like to think I am very reserved
3. I am the humblest guy you will ever meet
4. I am a good listener, I like to socialize a lot
5. I like to keep to myself

