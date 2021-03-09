Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Nicole Martinez

Published

Celeb edition with Nicole Martinez
COLOURFUL CREATIVE: Nicole Martinez

25-year-old Nicole Martinez is no ordinary performer.

The pop star leaves tongues waging each time she is on stage and has proved a sensation on The Voice’s United Live Sessions.

Do you still have ambitions of filling up the stadium?

No, I don’t have wishes of filling up the stadium anymore.

I have moved past that, I am actually working on taking my brand outside Botswana because there are better opportunities outside.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I am also looking into monitizing my online platform and presence like YouTube and Facebook.

Your music career got off to quite a dramatic start – why do you think that was?

I don’t think it started dramatically.

I just feel ‘the drama’ as you put it was people reacting to my idea and ambition of filling up the stadium.

Actually, my music career started two years before the fiasco, I guess it only blew up because of that controversy!

Do you feel female artists are given the same platform as their male counterparts?

It’s not about female and male artists being given the same platform in Botswana.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It’s all about who you know or who you are affiliated with and what opportunities they can avail to you because in Botswana anybody can sleep their way up so it’s not a matter of male or female, it’s just a matter of your network determines your net-worth.

What impact has Covid-19 had on your career?

There isn’t much of a difference really.

The only thing now is that I am more focused on monetizing my digital footprint.

Covid-19 I would say helped me realise the potential of online.

Talking about online, have you ever been the victim of bullying on social media?

Oh yes! And I genuinely believe mainstream media contributed to that.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Some people wanted to apply the ‘pull-down syndrome’ on me and when I resisted I was bullied for my ambition.

What are your thoughts about artists who cause controversy to remain relevant?

They are no different from politicians during campaigns.

Would you ever pose naked for a photoshoot?

(Giggling) Visit my OnlyFans page @nicolemartinezbw, you will find your answer there!

If you had one superpower, what would it be?

To make money, lots of it.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. Most don’t know I am very petite and are often shocked when they see me in person
2. I am a cancer survivor
3. I am a foodie
4. I am loud in bed
5. I am carefree

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Boy, 12, hangs himself using shoe laces

Police in Maun have confirmed the death of a 12-year-old boy who was found hanging from a tree at the family home in Maun’s...

2 days ago

Business

No plans for Jwaneng-Mabutsane small stock abattoir

Government has no intentions to consider establishing a small stock abattoir in the Jwaneng-Mabutsane constituency as yet. This was revealed by Assistant Minister of...

2 days ago
Woman on top Woman on top

Business

Woman on top

ABSA MD reflects on two years in office It is almost two years since Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane made history, becoming the first Motswana woman to...

10 hours ago

Business

CAAB CEO position be filled this year

The Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) Chief Executive Officer position which has been vacant since December 2018 is expected to be finally filled...

3 days ago

News

Delight in death

Hangman’s noose brings relief to grieving family His cries for mercy rejected by court, President and finally the hangman, 33-year-old Wedu Mosalagae was executed...

11 hours ago

News

Thebe fined P3000.00 for drunk driving

Botswana’s 400 metre sprinter, Baboloki Thebe, was this week fined P3000.00 and had his driver’s licence suspended for a year after pleading guilty to...

11 hours ago

News

Armed duo rob store of P28, 544 cash

Maun police are in search of two robbers who broke into Archein Hardware Store in Maun and stole P28, 544 in cash. According to...

11 hours ago

News

Grandson in court for granny’s gory murder

*Old woman reportedly found with scissors lodged in her throat The piercing screams of a dying old woman disturbed the early morning peace in...

10 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.